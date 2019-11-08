Bill Gates: 'I didn't even want to meet Warren Buffett' —but their first dinner conversation changed everything

There seems to be no shortage of people eager to meet Warren Buffett.

Every year, investors flock to the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the billionaire investor's holding company, to catch a glimpse of Buffett and possibly ask him a question. And the annual charity auction for a lunch with Buffett now regularly fields multi-million dollar bids (this year's winner paid nearly $4.6 million, even if he did postpone at the last minute).

And yet, fellow billionaire Bill Gates says he wasn't even sure he wanted to meet Buffett at all before the two iconic businessmen finally crossed paths in the early 1990s. In an interview at The New York Times/DealBook conference on Wednesday, the Microsoft co-founder explained why he was initially reluctant to meet with Buffett.

"I didn't even want to meet Warren because I thought, 'Hey this guy buys and sells things, and so he found imperfections in terms of markets, that's not value added to society, that's a zero-sum game that is almost parasitic.' That was my view before I met him … he wasn't going to tell me about inventing something," Gates said at the conference.

Gates simply felt that he and Buffett operated too differently in the world of business for there to be any value in them meeting and sharing insights — Buffett is an investor looking to create value for himself and his shareholders, while Gates, especially at that point in Microsoft's history, was more focused on building software that would change the way people and businesses use computers in their daily lives. (His company released its first Microsoft Office suite and Windows 3.0 in 1990, a year before Gates and Buffett actually did meet).