Normally sedate charity lunch with Warren Buffett is turning into bizarre affair this year

Justin Sun Yuchen, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent, speaks during Ifeng Finance Summit at China World Summit Wing on November 4, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jiang Xin/VCG via Getty Images)

Who would've thought Warren Buffett's charity lunch this year would involve kidney stones, a reported and disputed money laundering investigation, and the winner apologizing for his "out-of-control, excessive self promotion?"

It all happened in the span of three days. Justin Sun, a Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur, paid a record $4.57 million in the 20th-anniversary charity auction to dine with the Oracle of Omaha. Pledging to change Buffett's hatred of bitcoin, Sun invited other cryptocurrency leaders to the three-hour lunch scheduled to take place in San Francisco Thursday and was counting down the days on Twitter where he has 1.4 million followers.

However, on Monday evening, three days before the lunch, the founder of cryptocurrency TRON announced the postponement due to a kidney stones illness.

Chinese news outlet Caixin reported on Tuesday Sun was being held at the Chinese border, suspected of illegal fundraising, money laundering and involvement in pornography and gambling.

TRON spokesman told CNBC Tuesday the report was not true and Sun was in San Francisco.

Sun took to live video streaming app Periscope Tuesday, showing San Francisco landmarks in the background to demonstrate he was not in China.

"I'm feeling better... This is the Bay Bridge. So everything is okay....It's pretty comfortable in San Francisco," he said in the live video.

He then rebutted the report on Chinese social media platform Weibo, claiming it was "completely untrue" and saying he will meet everyone once he recovers.

Asked about Sun's situation, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNBC: "It's not a diplomatic matter. We are not aware of the situation."