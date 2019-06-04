Crypto founder, who won Buffett lunch, wants to change the billionaire's hatred of bitcoin

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow futures rally on hopes of a resolution to Mexico tariffs

Lawmakers reportedly are discussing whether they may have to vote to stop President Trump's planned new tariffs on Mexico.

US Marketsread more

China is ramping up its own chip industry. That could hurt...

The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.

Technologyread more

The government is threatening big tech — and the market just took...

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.

Technologyread more

House passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after delays,...

Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...

Politicsread more

Here's everything Apple just announced: iOS 13, Mac Pro and more

Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.

Technologyread more

Crypto founder, at charity lunch, wants to change Buffett's...

Justin Sun appears on "Squawk Box" to discuss his record setting $4.57 million bid in a charity auction to have lunch with Warren Buffett.

Bitcoinread more

CVS to open 1,500 HealthHUB stores over next two years

CVS will open 1,500 HealthHUB stores by the end of 2021, the company announces ahead of its investor day. These stores are remodeled drugstores that focus more on health...

Health and Scienceread more

Bill Gates,Travis Kalanick bet on A.I. chip start-up using light...

Luminous wants to use silicon photonics -- a way to move data quickly with light -- to build a chip that can outperform Google's latest AI hardware. Big names are signing on.

Technologyread more

Walmart is going after high school students in war for talent

Walmart hopes to retain more young talent, with degrees in fields related to technology.

Retailread more

China warns citizens against travel to the US

Beijing is stepping up its warnings against the U.S. by cautioning Chinese people about working, studying and traveling in America.

Politicsread more

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients may have had...

About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

Health and Scienceread more

Fed's Mary Daly says trade escalation is not the only risk facing...

Trade uncertainties are high on the minds of investors and businesses — but they're not the only risk facing the U.S. economy right now, said Mary Daly, president and chief...

US Economyread more
Bitcoin

Crypto founder, who won Buffett lunch, wants to change the billionaire's hatred of bitcoin

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Warren Buffett
Gerard Miller | CNBC

Justin Sun, the crypto entrepreneur who paid a record $4.57 million for lunch with Warren Buffett, told CNBC Tuesday he wants to change the billionaire investor's mind on hating bitcoin.

Sun, founder of cryptocurrency TRON and CEO of file-sharing company BitTorrent, had the highest bid in the 20 years of the charity auction. Proceeds go to help the homeless in San Francisco.

Winning the auction allows Sun to invite seven guests, and he said he's going to bring other cryptocurrency industry leaders to the lunch in New York. He said he's not sure who he's going to be bring yet.

In an open letter, Sun said he was a believer and fan of Buffet and his "long-term value investing strategy."

However, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO is not a fan of bitcoin. In the past, he's called it "rat poison squared."

When asked for comment on the lunch, Buffett laughed and told CNBC's Becky Quick that he was looking forward to it.

— CNBC's Kate Rooney contributed to this report.