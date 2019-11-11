'Shark Tank': How this founder got Daymond John to invest 6 figures after first rejecting her

For the entrepreneurs appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank," no one wants to hear the dreaded words from the Sharks: "I'm out." But on Sunday, entrepreneur Lisa Nguyen didn't take no for an answer.

The co-founder of kids shoe company Baubles + Soles has grit.

"My mother and I left Vietnam on a fishing boat. We ended up in a refugee camp for three years," Nguyen told the Sharks. "We were one of the lucky few — 25% of people who did this died at sea.

"We resettled in Australia, where I grew up and got into law school. I worked in banking and finance for a short while, and then just realized life has to be more extraordinary than this," she said. Nguyen went on to do pro bono legal work to help refugees like herself and worked at a non-profit.

The Sharks were impressed.

"We've had a lot of people who went through tough situations, but I don't think we ever heard of someone who went through a refugee camp and lived there," Shark Daymond John said. "So you know that she's gonna be a hard worker."

"It's an amazing story," Kevin O'Leary said.

And Mark Cuban added, "immigrants get it done!"

The idea for Nguyen's company, Baubles + Soles, came when her first daughter was 10 months old. The baby was given a gift of shoes with a red heart on them; Nguyen knew her daughter would soon grow out of the shoes and wished she could just take the red heart and put it on a different shoe.

Three years ago, with her husband Duc, Nguyen founded the company, which sells patent-pending interchangeable shoes for kids.

"One shoe equals endless possibilities. Our shoes are machine washable, slip-resistant, totally recyclable, and made here in America," Nguyen told the Sharks.