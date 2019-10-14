'Shark Tank': Why Mark Cuban invested $600,000 into a business that turns human ashes into diamonds

Billionaire Mark Cuban is known for his tech investments — but on Sunday's "Shark Tank," Cuban diversified in a unique way.

Cuban invested six figures in Eterneva, a business that turns human or animal ashes or hair into diamonds.

"What we do is grow real diamonds from the carbon in someone's ashes," Garrett Ozar, who co-founded the company with Adelle Archer, said during the episode. "But really, we're in the business of celebrating remarkable people. Our diamonds give you something positive to look forward to."

According to Archer and Ozar, customers receive a "welcome kit," which includes a small container for a half-cup of ashes or hair. Customers then send that back to Eterneva. Customers also pick the diamond of their liking.

Then "we extract carbon from a half a cup of ashes or hair," Ozar said during the episode. "Once we have carbon, we then use high pressure, high temperature to grow a diamond."

The prices of these diamonds range from $3,000 to $20,000, according to Archer. She said the average order value is $8,000, and customers "pay upfront, in full."

"That's smart," Cuban said.

It takes 10 months to make the diamond, and it costs Eterneva between $3,000 to $5,000 to make.