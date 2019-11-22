Money expert Jean Chatzky: How to avoid the biggest end-of-year money mistake

Holiday expenses add up quickly — and they're easy to justify.

"We're celebrating, we're happy and this is a big New Year with the new decade," says Jean Chatzky, personal finance expert and co-founder of HerMoney. But the biggest end-of-year money mistake, she tells CNBC Make It, "is overdoing it during the holidays."

It's also a common mistake: Nearly half of Americans, 43%, admit that they're likely to overspend during the holidays, according to a survey from refurbished tech seller Decluttr. And 28% anticipate going into debt after holiday shopping.

To avoid overspending, Chatzky recommends starting by setting a reasonable budget. "Figure out what you can afford to spend on the holidays — and not just gifts for people, but the entertaining, the food and the transportation to and from parties," she says. "If you're Ubering to a party, you've got to count that as part of your holiday budget."

Review how much you spent last season, she adds: "Look back at your credit card statements. Where did your money go last Thanksgiving to New Years? How much more did you spend? What are you going to do this year to cut back a little bit?"