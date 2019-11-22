Inside 'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis' 90210 flip, listed for $3.5 million

Designer and Bravo's "Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis has put his latest flip on the market for $3.5 million. Lewis purchased the home in 2017 for $1.37 million.

Originally built in 1956, Lewis gutted and expanded the property, which is in an area called Beverly Hills Post Office in the 90210 zip code that's adjacent to Beverly Hills, California.

Take a look inside.

The renovated farm house is 2,870 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.