Roger Federer on his 250-plus sneaker collection: 'I think obsession can definitely lead to some good things'

Tennis legend Roger Federer is used to partnering with some of the biggest brands in sports. This year, he ranked highest among fellow athletes in endorsement revenue, according to Forbes, earning a total of $86 million from companies like Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo.

But a recent deal the 20-time Grand Slam tennis champ made speaks to an off-the-court passion: sneakers. He owns over 250 pairs.

During an event for his new deal with Swiss shoemaker On, Federer talked about how important it is for young people to have an obsession.

"You don't have to have 250 pairs of sneakers," Federer tells CNBC Make It. "I can tell you that."

"But I think obsession can definitely lead to some good things sometimes because you really follow something that you're really passionate about," he says. "And when you do that, passion doesn't feel like work."