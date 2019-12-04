These are the US cities hiring the most workers in every state—and what workers earn there

For some job seekers, the New York metro area is the place to be.

According to recent data from jobs website CareerBuilder, companies in the New York metro area posted more than 3.5 million job listings on the career website from September 2018 to September 2019.

For its analysis, CareerBuilder identified the top metro area in each state with the highest number of job openings during that 12-month period. Some metros included surrounding suburbs, even if they cross state lines. The New York metro area, for example, included job vacancies across Newark and Jersey City (both in New Jersey).

Unfortunately for job seekers, New York City also happens to be one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S.

In the New York metro area, workers earn an average salary of $61,870 per year, according to data for May 2018 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is above the national average of $51,960, but the earning power doesn't stand up to the high cost of living in the area. For example, average monthly rent in Manhattan reached $4,190 during the first half of 2019, according to a report from Rent Cafe.

While pricey cities like New York and Los Angeles rank high on the open-jobs list, other more affordable cities like Minneapolis, Nashville and millennial-friendly Seattle have been on a hiring spree in the past year.

The metro area doing the most hiring that also offers the highest average pay is Washington, D.C., where workers earn $70,980 per year. This higher-than-average salary could be due to a large share of workers in business, finance and management jobs that pay well.

Here are the metro areas with the most number of open jobs in the past year, and what people earn there: