Expats think this is the best city in the US to live and work

Some of the happiest people who move to the U.S. for work live in Miami, according to the annual Expat Insider survey by InterNations, an online resource group for expats around the world.

The ranking, which surveyed more than 20,000 expat workers in 187 countries, identified the top 82 cities where people were most satisfied with their working-abroad arrangement.

The best cities for expat workers overall are generally across Asia and Europe, and the only North American city to crack the top 10 is Montreal. The first U.S. city to appear on the list is Miami, which comes in at No. 27.

Florida's second-largest city is the easiest U.S. city to settle in as an expat, and newcomers generally feel welcome once they get there. In fact, 75% of expats in Miami say they feel at home in their new city, compared with 64% who feel that way in other cities around the world. While expats rate Miami highly for social activities, weather and friendliness, almost half rated the local transportation systems negatively.

According to Pew Research Center, about 14,700 people were approved to move to Miami between 2010 and 2016 to work on H-1B visas. About half had an advanced degree, and applicants were approved for an average salary of $70,600.

At 247,000 approvals, the New York metro area approved the most number of H-1B visa workers during the same time period, though New York City was in the bottom 10 cities of the overall Expat City Ranking. Coming in at No. 74, it was rated poorly for financial security, health and environment, work-life balance and local cost of living. However, 85% of expat workers said they enjoy the local leisure options offered in the city, and nearly two-thirds find it easy to get used to local culture.

For the ranking, expats rated 25 elements of living abroad that measured quality of life, getting settled, work-life satisfaction, financial security and housing, and local cost of living.

Here are the best U.S. cities for expat workers.

1. Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida
Twenty20

Overall global ranking: 27th

70% consider the local residents generally friendly

75% feel at home in this city

74% find it easy to get used to the local culture

72% rate their overall job satisfaction positively

59% are happy with their work-life balance

2. Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas
Twenty/20

Overall global ranking: 35th

75% consider the local residents generally friendly

60% feel at home in this city

75% find it easy to get used to the local culture

69% rate their overall job satisfaction positively

53% are happy with their work-life balance

3. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago skyline, during the holiday season
Getty Images

Overall global ranking: 37th

81% consider the local residents generally friendly

69% feel at home in this city

72% find it easy to get used to the local culture

66% rate their overall job satisfaction positively

55% are happy with their work-life balance

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Getty Images

Overall global ranking: 58th

58% consider the local residents generally friendly

62% feel at home in this city

65% find it easy to get used to the local culture

66% are rate their overall job satisfaction positively

55% are happy with their work-life balance

5. New York City, New York

New York City skyline
Westend61 | Getty Images

Overall global ranking: 74th

64% consider the local residents generally friendly

67% feel at home in this city

66% find it easy to get used to the local culture

61% rate their overall job satisfaction positively

41% are happy with their work-life balance

6. Los Angeles, California

Young men in Los Angeles, California.
Twenty20

Overall global ranking: 76th

62% consider the local residents generally friendly

62% feel at home in this city

68% find it easy to get used to the local culture

60% rate their overall job satisfaction positively

59% are happy with their work-life balance

7. San Francisco, California

Twenty20

Overall global ranking: 77th

74% consider the local residents generally friendly

56% feel at home in this city

72% find it easy to get used to the local culture

60% rate their overall job satisfaction positively

47% are happy with their work-life balance

