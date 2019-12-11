Skip Navigation
Work

These are Germany's best companies to work for in 2020, according to Glassdoor

Peopleimages.com | Getty Images

Automaker Porsche has been named the best employer in Germany for 2020, in a new analysis.

The luxury vehicle manufacturer was ranked as the number one firm to work for in the country in a report published Wednesday by global jobs site Glassdoor.

Glassdoor's analysis was based on reviews of companies that employ more than 1,000 workers, and were completed online by at least 20 current and former employees between October 2018 and October 2019.

Porsche, which is developing all-electric vehicles to rival Tesla, was praised by workers for its "great environmental awareness," as well as its competitive salaries and interesting projects.

In second place was Infineon Technologies, a German semiconductor manufacturer.

Infineon employees told Glassdoor they were happy with their pay, flexible working hours and being given autonomy over their work schedules.

Engineering firm Bosch was named Germany's third-best employer, with workers satisfied with career development opportunities and the company's "fair and pleasant working environment."

American management consultancy McKinsey and German tech giant SAP rounded out the top five.

Germany's top 10 employers for 2020

  1. Porsche
  2. Infineon
  3. Bosch
  4. McKinsey & Company
  5. SAP
  6. Daimler
  7. European Central Bank
  8. Airbus
  9. Capgemini
  10. Siemens Healthineers
