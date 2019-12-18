49% of workers got a pay raise in 2019—here's how to get one in 2020

In 2019, your odds of earning a raise were nearly even.

According to a new report from Bankrate.com, 28% of workers received a raise in 2019. Additionally, 12% of workers got a better paying job; plus, 10% got both a raise and a better paying job in the past 12 months.

Overall, 49% of workers earned a pay increase in some form, the highest rate since 2016 and a significant increase from 2018, when only 38% of workers saw any form of a pay increase.

This year, raises were mostly given to high-earning workers with high education levels. Roughly 56% of college graduates earned more money over the past year, compared to 45% of those without a college degree.

About 55% of those making more than $50,000 saw a pay increase this year, while 64% of those earning less than $30,000 saw no positive change in their income.

Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst, tells CNBC Make It that he wasn't surprised that only half of workers got pay raises this year, especially since companies have moved away from the practice of giving regular raises to keep wages consistent with inflation.

"What we are seeing, and we've seen this over the last several years, is that fewer and fewer employees are getting a standard cost of living raise and that increasingly, pay increases are coming in the form of performance-based raises, promotions or new job responsibilities," says McBride, explaining that the causes for this trend are hard to determine.

"It's partly because we've got a slow-growth economy. And in a slow-growth economy, both consumers and businesses have to be deliberate about where they spend and where they don't," he says. "Another contributing factor is just the supply and demand dynamic. Employees that are difficult to replace, that really move the needle, they get paid. And those that can be more easily replaced, they have less bargaining power."

Here are three steps workers can take to increase their earnings in the new year: