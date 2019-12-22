Kris Jenner listed her Calabasas penthouse for $2.6 million – take a look inside

Reality star Kris Jenner has listed her Calabasas, California penthouse for $2.6 million.

Jenner's unit is located in Avanti, a luxury development in Calabasas, with 72 residences. Her daughter Kim Kardashian West also purchased a condo in the same building (which she listed for $3.5 million in November). Jenner still owns two other units there, according to Architectural Digest.

Take a look inside.

The 2,260-square-foot penthouse has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing.