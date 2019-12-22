Skip Navigation
Kris Jenner listed her Calabasas penthouse for $2.6 million – take a look inside

Inside Kris Jenner's California penthouse listed for $2.6 million
Reality star Kris Jenner has listed her Calabasas, California penthouse for $2.6 million.

Jenner's unit is located in Avanti, a luxury development in Calabasas, with 72 residences. Her daughter Kim Kardashian West also purchased a condo in the same building (which she listed for $3.5 million in November). Jenner still owns two other units there, according to Architectural Digest.

Take a look inside.

The 2,260-square-foot penthouse has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing

The Luxury Level courtesy of Compass

The living, dining and kitchen spaces are open concept.

The Luxury Level courtesy of Compass

The kitchen has a quartz countertop, high-end appliances, hardwood floors and an eating area area on the balcony.

The Luxury Level courtesy of Compass
The Luxury Level courtesy of Compass

The master suite has a balcony and an en-suite bathroom.

The Luxury Level courtesy of Compass

