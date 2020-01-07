This 'Jeopardy' champion kept his bartending job — but still used his $400,000 winnings for one big splurge

In 2017, Austin Rogers, a bartender from New York City, competed on the trivia game show "Jeopardy" on a whim.

It's safe to say that Rogers' impulse paid off: After a 12-game winning streak, he took home $411,000 in prize money and became a viral internet sensation, thanks to his positive demeanor and sense of humor.

While some "Jeopardy" contestants at this level quit their jobs after winning big, Rogers is still working as a bartender at the same bar, The Gaf West in Manhattan, he said in an ABC News special episode about "Jeopardy" on Jan. 2.

Beginning on January 7, three of the most successful "Jeopardy" champions of all time (Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer) will compete for $1 million, and the title, "The Greatest of All Time." Although Rogers, 41, isn't competing, he still is one of the best-known "Jeopardy" champions: Fans of the show still flock to meet him, and he hosts live trivia nights at other bars.

Since the show, Rogers has started several new endeavors. The flexible bartending schedule, along with the success of "Jeopardy," has allowed Rogers to focus on passion projects, including hosting a podcast called "A Lot to Learn with Austin Rogers," filming a television pilot, writing a book and launching a trivia app.

Before going on "Jeopardy," he was perfectly content to remain a bartender. "I would've never considered doing any of these things," Rogers tells CNBC Make It.

Rogers started bartending, also on a whim, when he was laid off from a corporate advertising job and his money was dwindling, he says. "Since then, I've never looked back," he says. "The way I always put it is, if I had never been on 'Jeopardy' and was still just doing my bartending thing, just like I'm doing right now, I'd be happy."