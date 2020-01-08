Bloomberg says the economy is the way he will take on Trump—and his future VP pick will be responsible for education

Michael Bloomberg, billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor, launched a campaign for president on Nov. 24.

Since then, Bloomberg, who is estimated to be worth over $57 billion, has spent record-breaking amounts of his personal funds on TV ads. The former mayor's team has previously said he plans to spend over $100 million on his campaign.

Still, Bloomberg has released relatively little information about his specific policy proposals, compared to Democratic front-runners like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — who have been campaigning for significantly longer, thanks to Bloomberg's late entrance.

On Jan. 8, Bloomberg released information about his "All-In Economy" agenda. The preliminary plan includes a wide range of proposals aimed at providing "jobs and economic opportunity to the people and communities left behind by President Trump." It centers around the philosophy that beating the president on economic issues will pave a path to the White House for Bloomberg.

Trump is "counting on the economy to lift him to victory, and he's hoping to face a career politician who's never created any jobs," Bloomberg told reporters on Jan. 7. "Well, I will take him on over the economy, and I won't let him get away with selling the American people more empty promises. When I win, I'll get to work building an economy where all Americans, not just people like me, can share in our prosperity."

While Bloomberg touted his track record as a businessman, and his agenda offers a glimpse into the economic priorities of his campaign, he did not offer any hard numbers on his proposed policies, aside from his commitment to a $15 per hour federal minimum wage that is indexed to inflation.