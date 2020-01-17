'Shark Tank's' Daymond John: There's no such thing as a 'big break'—this is how it really works

Even on "Shark Tank," where brands have been catapulted to success after appearing on the show, "there is no one big break," says Shark fashion entrepreneur Daymond John.

He doesn't believe in the concept.

"Actually, when there is that big break you've, probably made a whole bunch of little breaks that got you to that big break," John said in a video he tweeted Tuesday.

Daymond's clothing company FUBU, which he launched in 1992, is a good example of this, according to John.

For example, it seemed like a "big break" for FUBU when LL Cool J, the company's spokesperson (and by then a partner in the business), wore a FUBU hat and surreptitiously name-dropped "For Us By Us" in a 1997 commercial for The Gap. The exposure — and controversy — helped put John's brand on the map.

"You know, it shook up The Gap," John told CNBC's "The Brave Ones" in 2018. "They would spend millions of dollars airing a FUBU ad not knowing it. The entire hip hop community was just dying laughing." (The Gap pulled the ad three weeks later.)

"[The Gap] helped out a little fledgling company," LL Cool J, whose name is James Todd Smith, told Oprah Winfrey in 2013.

(The Gap ad can be seen about 25 seconds into the clip embedded below.)