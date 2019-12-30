'Shark Tank' star Daymond John says this should be the most important goal at work in 2020

As many people make New Year's resolutions related to their health or finances, Daymond John, an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," suggests that you focus on something equally important in 2020: work-life balance.

John recently posted a photo of his two-year-old daughter, Minka, on LinkedIn, with the caption: "I MISS HER SO MUCH! IS WHAT WE DO REALLY WORTH IT?"

The CEO and founder of the clothing company FUBU explained that he "personally struggle[s] with this dilemma." Although John has experienced a lot of success in his career, he questioned, "Is it really worth it if I can't be there every night to kiss my amazing wife and put my little girl to bed?"

Work-life balance is a topic that John is passionate about, but he's been candid about his issues with it in the past. When he founded FUBU in 1992, he said that he "didn't have a life" because he was working so much, he told Lewis Howes on the "School of Greatness" podcast in 2018.

"Work/life balance is the toughest thing that we will always be challenged with," John wrote on LinkedIn. "It will never be perfect and it will personally change for you over time."

John prompted his LinkedIn followers to concentrate on work-life balance in the new year, sharing that he wants to continue to spend time with his daughter as she grows up. John also has two older daughters with his first wife, Yasmeen and Destiny, and has said that he regrets not being there for them at a young age.

"I really kind of mentally said to myself, I'll get to know my daughters when they're 10 or 15 years old, because there is no time now," John told Howes.

Now, John's attitude has changed. "I have the opportunity to be able to give as much love as I can," he told Howes.

"As we all set our New Years goals, make dealing with your personal work/life balance goals one of the most important things on your list," he wrote.

Regardless of your job, John wrote that "you are not alone" if you're still figuring out work-life balance. He suggested "small changes" to achieve that goal. For example, John has said he schedules time to hang out with his daughter or call family members, because it's the only way to ensure that it happens.

"If you want #worklifebalance, you need to make it a priority to steal away time for yourself no matter how small it is. It will add up over time and you won't regret it," he wrote in an Instagram caption in November.

There's not a one-size-fits-all solution for work-life balance, as other business titans have shown.

Some people, like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, prefer to think of it as "work-life harmony" instead of "balance." Singer and entrepreneur Beyonce revealed in a recent interview with Elle that balancing work and life is "the most stressful thing."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

