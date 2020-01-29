Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shares how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has spoken out about her battle with depression, calling for greater public discussion to help tackle the mental health crisis.

Padukone, who is one of India's highest-paid actresses, said her experience during a seeming "professional high" revealed the illness' indiscriminatory nature and inspired her to campaign for other sufferers.

"Mental illness crept up on me when I least expected it," Padukone said last week.

"The perception and the general understanding was that I was at a professional high," she said last Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "But what I was also experiencing was this hollow, empty, pittish feeling ... I would just cry out of nowhere."

Padukone was diagnosed with depression in 2014.

The 34-year-old celebrity, who has over 30 movies to her name, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek medical help.