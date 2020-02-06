Steve Wozniak: When Apple got 'big money' Steve Jobs' personality 'changed'

Before Steve Jobs was the serious, turtleneck-wearing CEO and co-founder of Apple, he was a young guy who would goof off, scheme elaborate pranks and go to concerts with friends.

According to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Jobs' personality shifted once he became the founder of "a company with big money," Wozniak told Guy Kawasaki, who worked at Apple in the 1980s, on his podcast Guy Kawasaki's Remarkable People.

When Wozniak and Jobs met in the '70s, the pair bonded over their love of electronics and shenanigans, and would go to concerts together, "chasing concert paraphernalia, driving around playing pranks, doing the blue boxes," Wozniak said. "We had a lot of fun times."

They founded Apple Computers, Inc. in 1976, when Jobs was 21 and Wozniak was 26.

Wozniak said the antics stopped after Apple received its first big investment, a guaranteed bank loan of $250,000 from Mike Markkula in 1977 (the equivalent of over $1.1 million), and the company started to take off.

"[Jobs] all the sudden disdained that," Wozniak said. "He didn't want to talk about jokes, [or] fun kid things, only business suits on the front of magazines, talking business talk and learning how to speak it."

Instead, Jobs focused on developing his personal brand and "becoming sort of a different presence to the world," Wozniak said. "That's when his personality changed, and he got kind of strict."

As a leader, Jobs had a reputation for being demanding. Even the way he dressed was severe: In the '80s, he started wearing his personal uniform of a black turtleneck designed by Issey Miyake and jeans, because he heard that Sony employees wore uniforms. (One that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes later emulated.)