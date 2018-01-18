Steve Wozniak is still on Apple's payroll four decades after co-founding the company

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak made a surprising revelation on Wednesday evening to an audience in Silicon Valley.

"I'm still technically an employee," Wozniak said, during a panel discussion at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. "I'm the only person who's been on the payroll since day one."

Speaking in front of about 500 people, including former employees of Hewlett-Packard and Intel, Wozniak told moderator Michael Malone that "it's a small paycheck" compared with what he once earned as an executive. Wozniak started Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976 and was instrumental in the developing the company's early computers.

Wozniak drew laughs with some dark humor at the expense of his late co-founder, who died in 2011. Based on the last Apple organizational chart that he was aware of, Wozniak said that he still reported to Jobs.

"Since he died, I can't be fired," he said.