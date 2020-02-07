Oscar swag bags have 'wellness' gifts like $105 crystal-infused bath bomb and an intermittent fasting meal plan

Win or lose, every celebrity who's nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress and Best Director categories gets a hand-delivered gift bag full of high-end swag. For this year's 92nd annual Oscars, which takes place Sunday, swag bags from marketing company Distinctive Assets will include trendy and expensive "wellness" products like hydration kits (meant to target jet lag) and an eight-person cannabis edible dessert-tasting. There's even a $78,000, 12-day vacation on a luxury yacht. The bags aren't technically affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (in 2016, the Academy sued Distinctive Assets for using its trademarks), but nominee gift bags have become a staple over the years. Here's a look at some of the wellness swag this year:

Meditation headband

Muse is a wearable electroencephalogram (EEG) device that guides you through recorded meditations and provides real-time feedback on your breath and heart rate. Muse co-founder and chief technology officer Chris Aimone suggests it for people who are goal-oriented, such as athletes or executives, he told CNBC Make It in October. The latest model, which fits on your head like a headband or hat, costs $244, plus $47 a year for access to the meditations.

Full-body rejuvenation from a celebrity endocrinologist

A first-time visit with Rocio Salas Whelan, a physician and endocrinologist who specializes in obesity, diabetes and thyroid disorders in New York City, costs $600 for a health evaluation (including nutrition, lifestyle and hormonal imbalances). A year-long follow-up can cost $5,000 to $6,000, she tells CNBC Make It. Oscars nominees will receive a noninvasive body composition analysis that determines the percentage of muscle and fat in the body, in addition to a full-body performance evaluation that includes physical and blood tests.

24 karat gold-leaf, crystal-infused bath bombs

In water, this Hotsy Totsy Haus bath bomb dissolves to reveal a "moon-charged" amethyst crystal that's wrapped in 24 karat gold leaf, hence the $105 pricetag. The outside is made from various skincare ingredients, including Brazilian clay, coconut milk, aloe and hyaluronic acid.

A five-day intermittent fasting meal plan

Before intermittent fasting was hot with celebrities, "the fasting mimicking diet" was a method studied by Valter Longo, director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California. Now, he sells a low-carb, five-day meal plan that centers around his research-backed fasting mimicking protocol.The $249 week of meals include plant-based soups, bars, crackers, olives, drinks and supplements that are meant to be eaten at specific times during the day.

Tickets to a sober AM dance party

Daybreaker is a sober dance party that takes place in the morning in 28 cities around the country. The dance is not structured but is rather meant to trigger feel-good brain chemicals before you start your day: dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins, neurotransmitter "happy chemicals" that boost mood. A ticket to a Daybreaker event in New York City is $30, but Oscar nominees will get two free tickets to any city's party.

Personal training sessions