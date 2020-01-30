This year's Oscars swag bags include bullet-resistant doors, a brain sensor and a cannabis vape pen

Those up for an Oscar are set to receive a generous swag bag full of unusual gifts — regardless of whether they actually end up winning an Academy Award.
Oscar-nominated celebrities concerned about security, keen on cosmetic treatments or fans of cannabis will be rewarded this year as the bags include a voucher for a bullet-resistant door, free Botox and fillers, and a gold-plated vape pen.
The Hollowtips pen boasts "THC water clear distillate," which refers to a refined version of the psychoactive part of the cannabis plant, while Remo security will custom design bullet-resistant doors for nominees.
The swag bags — which have no official link to the Academy Awards — also include unusual gifts such as a Peezy Midstream, a medical urine collection system that claims to reduce contamination and improve the accuracy of testing for infections, and a $499 genetic testing kit that matches DNA to medication.
Nominees will also receive Muse, a brain sensing headband that uses sensors to detect mental activity during meditation. If the user's thoughts drift off, they hear the sounds of stormy weather, but if they stay focused, they'll hear calm sounds. Muse headbands cost up to $349.99.
Each year, marketing company Distinctive Assets sends swag bags to all nominees in the acting and directing categories, with standard gifts including spa holidays, home furnishings and treats such as macarons and chocolate. This year the bags include a 12-day Scenic Eclipse cruise for two worth $78,190 and a $10,000 certificate for a cannabis-infused chocolate tasting menu from Coda Signature. Contributors pay upward of $4,000 to be included and in return they get "bragging rights," according to Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary.
The swag bag also includes products that give to good causes, such as The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer, a coffee-table book that donates money toward cancer treatment, and Essence One, which donates a portion of sales of its aromatherapy sleep sets to mental health nonprofit Bring Change to Mind.
Distinctive Assets has no affiliation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizer of the Oscars, a fact that features prominently in its press release, after the Academy sued it for copyright infringement in 2016.
The 92nd Academy Awards take place on February 9.