This year's Oscars swag bags include bullet-resistant doors, a brain sensor and a cannabis vape pen

Those up for an Oscar are set to receive a generous swag bag full of unusual gifts — regardless of whether they actually end up winning an Academy Award.

Oscar-nominated celebrities concerned about security, keen on cosmetic treatments or fans of cannabis will be rewarded this year as the bags include a voucher for a bullet-resistant door, free Botox and fillers, and a gold-plated vape pen.

The Hollowtips pen boasts "THC water clear distillate," which refers to a refined version of the psychoactive part of the cannabis plant, while Remo security will custom design bullet-resistant doors for nominees.

The swag bags — which have no official link to the Academy Awards — also include unusual gifts such as a Peezy Midstream, a medical urine collection system that claims to reduce contamination and improve the accuracy of testing for infections, and a $499 genetic testing kit that matches DNA to medication.