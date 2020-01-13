Best picture Oscar nominees include 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'The Irishman,' 'Joker,' '1917'

An Oscars winner's envelope is seen in a souvenir store outside the Dolby Theatre before the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 14, 2019.

And the nominees are...

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for its 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Contenders for the biggest prizes of the ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, include "1917," "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Parasite" and "Marriage Story."

John Cho ("Star Trek") and Issa Rae ("Insecure") will host the two-part live presentation starting around 8:18 a.m. ET.

There are actors like Renee Zellweger ("Judy"), Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") and Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") who appear to be shoo-in nominees in their respective acting categories. But, there's still no clear leader in the best picture race and there's still a chance that several underdogs could find themselves in the directing category.

Here is the full list of nominees for the televised program:

Best picture

"Ford v. Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Achievement in directing

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, "Parasite"

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, "Joker"

Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original song)

Randy Newman, "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"

Diane Warren, "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II"

Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, "Stand Up" from "Harriet"

Best animated feature film of the year

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, "Bombshell"

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, "Joker"

Jeremy Woodhead, "Judy"

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, "1917"

Achievement in visual effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick, "Avengers: Endgame"

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli, "The Irishman"

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman, "The Lion King"

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy, "1917"

Robert Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Achievement in cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, "The Irishman"

Lawrence Sher, "Joker"

Jarin Blaschke, "The Lighthouse"

Roger Deakins, "1917"

Robert Richardson, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Achievement in film editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, "Ford v. Ferrari"

Thelma Schoonmaker, "The Irishman"

Tom Eagles, "Jojo Rabbit"

Jeff Groth, "Joker"

Yang Jinmo, "Parasite"

Achievement in production design

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, "The Irishman"

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova, "Jojo Rabbit"

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, "1917"

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won-woo, "Parasite"

International feature film

Poland, "Corpus Christi"

North Macedonia, "Honeyland"

France, "Les Miserables"

Spain, "Pain and Glory"

South Korea, "Parasite"

Best documentary short subject

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Best documentary feature

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best live action short film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Best animated short film

"Dcera"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original score)

Hildur Gudnadottir, "Joker"

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

John Williams, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Achievement in sound editing

Donald Sylvester, "Ford v. Ferrari"

Alan Robert Murray, "Joker"

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, "1917"

Wylie Stateman, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Matthew Wood and David Acord, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Achievement in sound mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, "Ad Astra"

Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow, "Ford v. Ferrari"

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland, "Joker"

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, "1917"

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Achievement in costume design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, "The Irishman"

Mayes C. Rubeo, "Jojo Rabbit"

Mark Bridges, "Joker"

Jacqueline Durran, "Little Women"

Arianne Phillips, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.