Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

How much you need to earn to afford to buy a home in 15 major US cities

Twenty/20

Are you saving to buy a home? Email reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@nbcuni.com with your story for a chance to be featured in a future Make It article.

When you're in the market for a home, saving up for a hefty down payment typically won't be enough to secure a mortgage. Lenders also expect borrowers to have a decent credit score — 90% of home buyers had a score of at least 650 in the first quarter of 2019 — and an income high enough that they are confident you'll be able to make your mortgage payments each month.

The national qualifying income needed to buy a home is $55,575 with 10% down, and $49,400 with a 20% down payment, according to data from the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability index from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The data assumes a 3.67% mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage, and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25% of a resident's income.

Depending on where you live, though, the salary you need to qualify for a mortgage varies widely. These are the incomes you need to afford a home in 15 major U.S. metropolitan areas, ranked from lowest median home price to highest.

U.S. average

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $55,575
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $49,400
  • Median home price: $233,800
A mural in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Twenty/20

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $35,237
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $31,322
  • Median home price: $174,300

Detroit, Michigan

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $39,361
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $34,988
  • Median home price: $194,700

New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $45,184
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $40,163
  • Median home price: $223,500

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $46,902
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $41,691
  • Median home price: $232,000

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $48,883
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $43,452
  • Median home price: $241,800
Row-houses on the gold coast of Chicago.
Twenty/20

Chicago, Illinois

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $51,491
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $45,770
  • Median home price: $254,700

Dallas, Texas

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $54,301
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $48,268
  • Median home price: $268,600

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $56,566
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $50,281
  • Median home price: $279,800

Phoenix, Arizona

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $83,069
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $73,839
  • Median home price: $295,400

Portland, Oregon

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $59,719
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $53,084
  • Median home price: $410,900
Twenty/20

New York, New York

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $86,526
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $76,912
  • Median home price: $428,000

Denver, Colorado

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $92,591
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $82,303
  • Median home price: $458,000

Boston, Massachusetts

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $97,605
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $86,760
  • Median home price: $482,800

San Francisco, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $200,143
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $177,905
  • Median home price: $990,000

San Jose, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $251,897
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $223,900
  • Median home price: $1,246,000

Don't miss:

This 33-year-old paid off his $300,000 house in 3 months—here's why he didn't invest the money

Saving for a home is no longer a top financial priority in the U.S.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

VIDEO7:1307:13
How this couple making $185,000/year bought a $599,000 home in Gardena, CA
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact