Do you need to disinfect your phone to stay healthy? Because it's ruining your screen

The average person touches their smartphone more than 2,000 times a day, surveys have shown. So it's not surprising that phones can harbor lots of bacteria and germs. Some experts estimate that phones contain 10 times the number of germs found on a toilet seat. But using disinfectant to give your phone a scrub-down can damage screens. So can plain soap and water cut it when respiratory viruses from the flu to coronavirus are going around? Here are the best ways to keep your phone and hands clean.

Killing the germs

Currently only 34 people have coronavirus in the United States, but the common flu infected an estimated 35.5 million people here last year. According to the CDC, cleaning products such as soap can kill flu viruses on surfaces. But standard soap may not be enough to clean your devices when it comes to coronavirus, now called COVID-19. It is currently unclear how long coronavirus lasts on surfaces, so the CDC suggests cleaning and disinfecting "frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe" for preventing the spread.

Save your screen

The problem? Chemicals found in household cleaners and even soap can damage the screen on your device. Disinfectants wear down screens' "oleophobic coating," which is designed to keep them fingerprint- and moisture-free, according to Apple's website. For that reason, Apple says you should avoid cleaning products and abrasive materials that could affect the coating and make your iPhone more vulnerable to scratches. Similarly, Samsung suggests that Galaxy users avoid using Windex or window cleaners with "strong chemicals" on screens. And while UV-C light cleaners won't harm your phone and research shows UV-C light can kill airborne flu germs, "UV-C penetrates superficially, and the light can't get into nooks and crannies," Philip Tierno, a clinical professor in the department of pathology at New York University Langone Medical Center, told NBC News. The safest way to clean your phone without hurting your device is to use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm water and soap, according to Apple.

So what do you do?

Cleaning your phone with soap and a little water, or preventing your phone from getting dirty is generally a good idea, Emily Martin, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, tells CNBC Make It. But phones are always going to be hotspots for germs because you hold them right up to the areas where infectious diseases can enter, like the eyes, nose and mouth, Martin says. Also, people tend to carry their phones everywhere with them, including the bathroom where most contamination happens.