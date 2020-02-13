Coronavirus live updates: Princess Cruises guests allowed to leave ship, global cases soar above 60,300

A man pushes a man on wheelchair past a propaganda banner on a wall in a hutong, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Beijing, China February 11, 2020. The Chinese characters on the banner read, "Strengthen self-protection, do not panic, believe in science, do not spread rumours". Tingshu Wang | Reuters

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Eastern time. Total confirmed cases: More than 60,300

Total deaths: At least 1,369

7:02 am: Princess Cruises says passengers can leave ship for quarantine in Japan as cases climb by 44

Japanese health officials are planning to move guests aboard a Princess Cruises ship to quarantine facilities in Japan as they confirm an additional 44 cases aboard the ship, the company said. Princess Cruises was told the "most medically vulnerable" guests will move in the first phase, including older adults with preexisting conditions. Japanese health officials will test guests before they disembark and transfer them to local hospitals if they are positive. Guests who are otherwise healthy will be transferred to a quarantine facility or can remain on board through the end of the quarantine period, the company said. The 44 new cases aboard the ship bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to almost 220, making it the single biggest concentration of cases outside of China.

6:03 pm: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi warns of first-quarter smartphone hit

The chief executive of smartphone maker Xiaomi said the the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak could impact first-quarter sales, but CEO Lei Jun said Thursday he believes demand will bounce back in the second and third quarters. "Due to the outbreak of (the) virus, this year's first-quarter smartphone sales will face an impact, but we believe that in the second and third quarters they will strike back. Overall, the impact might not be that serious," the CEO said, according to a translation of his comments from the company provided to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal.

5:48 pm: Japan will spend 10.3 billion yen ($93.9 million) to fight the coronavirus, Abe says

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday the Cabinet will decide on Friday to spend 10.3 billion yen from the country's budget to respond to the coronavirus, Reuters reported. Steps to tackle the outbreak will total 15.3 billion yen, he added after a task force meeting.

5:26 pm: Travel slump spreads from China to Asia-Pacific region, data shows