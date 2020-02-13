CDC confirms 15th US case of coronavirus among Wuhan evacuees under quarantine at Texas military base

A man wears a masks in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois January 30, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 15th case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. Thursday — an evacuee from China under quarantine at a military base in Texas.

The patient is among the Americans evacuated last week on a government-chartered flight from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The virus, COVID-19, has now infected more than 60,000 and killed at least 1,369.

The patient arrived at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas on Feb. 7, the CDC said, and was placed under a 14-day federal quarantine order. The CDC said this is the first person under quarantine at Lackland who tested positive for the new coroanvirus.

The CDC said the patient is isolated and receiving medical care at a local hospital.

"There will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including among other people recently returned from Wuhan," the CDC said in a statement.

The latest case comes after the CDC announced a 14th confirmed case in the U.S. on Wednesday. That patient was among other American evacuees from Wuhan who arrived last week at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The two new cases bring the number of confirmed infections among the roughly 800 Americans evacuated from Wuhan to three.

More than 600 people remain in quarantine, the CDC said, as the first 195 American evacuees from Wuhan were released from March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California on Tuesday.