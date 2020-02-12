CDC prepares for coronavirus 'to take a foothold in the US'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is preparing for the new coronavirus, which has killed at least 1,115 and sickened more than 45,000 worldwide, to "take a foothold in the U.S."
"At some point, we are likely to see community spread in the U.S. or in other countries," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call. "This will trigger a change in our response strategy."
Health officials had confirmed 13 U.S. cases of the virus, now named COVID-19, short for Corona Virus Disease.
Messonnier said the CDC is talking regularly with manufacturers of medical supplies, such as masks and gloves, to ensure enough are available in case of an outbreak here. "At this time, some partners are reporting higher than usual demand for N95 respirators and facemasks," she said.
The CDC does not currently recommend the use of facemasks by the general public. Messonnier said people that are sick or under investigation should wear facemasks when around other people or with health-care providers.
"When you are alone in your home, you do not need to wear a mask," she said.
The CDC said Tuesday that a mistake at a lab led U.S. health officials to release an infected coronavirus patient from a San Diego hospital. The patient was evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on a government-chartered flight last week.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.