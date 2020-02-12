CDC prepares for coronavirus 'to take a foothold in the US'

Workers with sanitizing equipment disinfect an office following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, in Shanghai, China February 12, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is preparing for the new coronavirus, which has killed at least 1,115 and sickened more than 45,000 worldwide, to "take a foothold in the U.S."

"At some point, we are likely to see community spread in the U.S. or in other countries," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call. "This will trigger a change in our response strategy."

Health officials had confirmed 13 U.S. cases of the virus, now named COVID-19, short for Corona Virus Disease.

Messonnier said the CDC is talking regularly with manufacturers of medical supplies, such as masks and gloves, to ensure enough are available in case of an outbreak here. "At this time, some partners are reporting higher than usual demand for N95 respirators and facemasks," she said.