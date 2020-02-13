Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei reports 14,840 new cases, 242 additional deaths

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:55 am: Hubei province reports 14,840 new cases

China's Hubei province reported an additional 242 deaths and 14,840 new cases as of Feb. 12. The province said it is starting to include "clinically diagnosed" cases in its figures and that 13,332 of the new cases fall under that classification. The government said that a total of 1,310 people have died in the province and that 48,206 people have been infected in the region.

7:41 am: Singapore cases hit 50, one of the highest outside China

Singapore's health ministry said as of Feb. 12, noon, the total number of confirmed infection cases hit 50, with three additional ones reported. Next to China and Japan, which is treating more than a hundred people who contracted the disease onboard a cruise ship, the city-state has one of the highest number of reported cases of the virus. The health ministry said contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing and that test results for 125 suspected cases are pending. Of the confirmed cases, more than half are a result of local transmissions where the affected individuals did not have any travel history or links to China. Singapore in recent days saw a surge in panic buying of groceries and other essential household items. —Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

2:12 pm: Mobile World Congress canceled after major tech companies pull out

Organizers of Mobile World Congress, the world's largest trade show for the mobile phone industry, have canceled the conference slated to start in Barcelona in less than two weeks. Facebook and other major companies have pulled out of MWC in recent days amid growing fears over the outbreak. "With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event," GSMA said in a statement. — Browne

12:29 pm: IMF chief says coronavirus 'clearly more impactful' on global growth than SARS

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC's Sara Eisen on Wednesday the new coronavirus that started in China is "clearly more impactful" on the world economy than the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. "China was different [then], the world was different," said Georgieva, in an interview with Ivanka Trump from a State Department event on economic empowerment for women. During the SARS outbreak, China was only 8% of the global economy, Georgieva pointed out. "Today, China manufactures 28%, with possible impact through value chains on other countries." — Belvedere

11:50 am: CDC prepares for community outbreaks in US