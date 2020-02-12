As coronavirus spreads on ship, Princess Cruises offers crew two months of vacation

Officers in protective gear enter the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 more people were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, to transfer a patient to the hospital after the ship arrived at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2020.

Carnival's Princess Cruises is compensating its taxed crew that's taking care of more than 2,600 passengers — which they are quarantined with — on a ship off the coast of Japan as an outbreak of the new coronavirus that's ravaged mainland China spreads among those aboard.

The cruise line confirmed late Tuesday an additional 40 cases of the new coronavirus on the Diamond Princess, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the ship to 175. At least 10 of those are part of the crew.

There are now more cases aboard the Diamond Princess than anywhere else in the world outside of China. The cruise line has tested just over 490 out of the more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship so far, the Japanese Health Ministry said, and more tests will follow in the coming days.

The company has offered guests a second cruise for free as well as a full refund for the current cruise, including the cost of onshore excursions and tips paid to staff, adding that it will cover the costs of of the gratuities.

For the crew, the company, which faces mounting scrutiny for its treatment of crew members on board, is offering the crew two paid months of vacation, the company confirmed to CNBC.

"I agree that the crew is critical for our success, so we just let them know that they will be given two paid vacation months off following this ordeal," company spokesman Roger Frizzell said in an email sent Tuesday that was viewed by CNBC. "This is new to everyone, including the Japanese government, but I am starting to see some progress, especially late today, but we have a long way to go, I know."

At least 20 of those infected are American, according to the company. The Japanese Health Ministry said all of the infected passengers will be removed from the ship and transported to local hospitals.

The 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members on the ship have been quarantined in the port of Yokohama since it arrived on Feb. 3. On Monday, Princess Cruises said that the quarantine will end Feb. 19, "unless there are any unforeseen developments."

Quarantined passenger Gay Courter, a 75-year-old novelist, is quarantined on the ship with her 77-year-old husband Phil. On Monday, Gay said someone visited their her and her husband's cabin at the beginning of the quarantine to take their temperature. Then over the weekend, they were given an electronic thermostat and asked to monitor their temperatures themselves.

Tensions are rising along with the number of confirmed cases on the ship, Gay told CNBC, but she praised the crew for doing their "very very best."

"The pastry chef is like my favorite person on the ship right now because, you know what, if you're gonna die from the flu, yeah we're not going to count calories," Courter said. "I'm trying to have a sense of humor."