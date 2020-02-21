Here's how much money workers would give up for better work-life balance

When it comes to work-life balance, time is money. In fact, for the average worker who says they currently have work-life balance, it would take an extra $10,000 in pay per year for them to give up their personal time, according to a survey of 1,061 U.S. workers by career site Joblist. But for the 35% of workers who say they haven't been able to establish clear personal and professional boundaries, their desire for better flexibility doesn't seem to hold as much weight. These workers who reported not having work-life balance said they'd give up between $1,710 to $2,820 in order to achieve it. Corie Colliton, Joblist's lead researcher, tells CNBC Make It that workers without balance might not know how much they're missing out on. "Among the workers who currently enjoy a balanced lifestyle, they'd be hard-pressed to give it up," Colliton says. "This indicates how important flexibility is to professionals who have had the chance to see how it impacts their day-to-day." Overall, the majority of Americans are optimistic and say that achieving work-life balance is a realistic goal, though broken down by generation, the sentiment is highest among Baby Boomers and lowest among millennials.

What's contributing to the work-life imbalance — and how to improve it

Younger workers, part of what some call the "burnout generation," are also more likely to say they haven't achieved work-life balance. Indeed, research suggests money and work are the biggest factors contributing to millennials' stress, making the idea of work-life balance all the more elusive. According to a survey from Mind Share Partners, a nonprofit that works with companies to improve mental health resources, half of millennial workers have left a job, either voluntarily or involuntarily, partially due to mental health reasons. The Joblist survey found people who've achieved balance are more likely to make plans after work, track time on work tasks, set aside time for personal reflection and take time off. It can also be reasoned that these workers were able to achieve balance in the first place only after becoming better at managing and establishing boundaries around their time. "Adopting new habits is never easy, but professionals who are interested in creating more balance in their lives can start small by writing down or thinking about their idea of what balance looks like," Colliton says. "Once priorities are established, try setting goals like leaving the office at 5 p.m. once per week or turning your phone off during dinner. Tracking how you spend time at the office can also be beneficial."

The workers willing to give up the most for better balance