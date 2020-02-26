Former Apple CEO: Walmart's health-care services will cause 'a consumer revolution'

In September of 2019, behemoth retailer Walmart announced its goal to become "America's Neighborhood Health Destination" and launched its first Walmart Health center in Dallas, Georgia.

The center offers primary care, labs, X-rays, EKG scans, counseling, dental, optical, hearing and community health education services for cheap. Shoppers can get a medical checkup for $30, a teeth cleaning for $25 and a mental health consultation for $1 a minute, without insurance.

For comparison, researchers from Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health estimate that the average price of a doctor's visit for a new uninsured patient is about $160.

According to John Sculley, who served as Apple's CEO from 1983 to 1993 and currently serves as chairman of pharmacy benefit management company RxAdvance, these prices, and the convenience of providing healthcare at a well-known location, is going to cause a "consumer revolution."

"We're going to have a consumer revolution in retail for point of care," Sculley tells CNBC Make It. "Why? Because if the Walmart tests are successful, and I suspect they will be, people will be able to go in and get these kinds of health services at a lower cost than if they had health insurance."

He continues, "Think about that. They're still nearly 30 million people who don't have health insurance. A lot of these people are going to go to a Walmart where you get these kinds of routine services. That's going to be a dramatic change."