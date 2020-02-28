10 cities with the best hiring opportunities right now, according to a new ranking

As the job market continues to surge, with 225,000 jobs added to the economy in January, economists say now is the perfect time to take advantage of new opportunities.

But where is the best place to look?

Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the best cities to find a job in 2020. Raleigh, N.C., comes in the top spot. In addition to having a job satisfaction rating of 3.5 out of 5, Raleigh also has more than 50,000 current job openings on Glassdoor's platform.

Top jobs there include software engineer, customer service representative and marketing manager.

Though cities like San Jose, Calif. and Boston, Mass., have thousands of more open roles, Glassdoor experts explain that for this particular ranking, "hiring opportunity" is calculated as the ratio of active job openings, compared to population.

Therefore, Glassdoor said in a statement, "a city like Boston may have more job openings, but it also has a much larger population, meaning there are more people competing for those open jobs."

Take a look below to see what cities round out Glassdoor's top 10 list for locations with the best hiring opportunities right now.