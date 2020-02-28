Skip Navigation
10 cities with the best hiring opportunities right now, according to a new ranking

Millennials are on the cusp of surpassing Baby Boomers as the largest living adult generation in the U.S. in 2019, according to PEW Research.
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury | Caiaimage | Getty Images

As the job market continues to surge, with 225,000 jobs added to the economy in January, economists say now is the perfect time to take advantage of new opportunities.

But where is the best place to look?

Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the best cities to find a job in 2020. Raleigh, N.C., comes in the top spot. In addition to having a job satisfaction rating of 3.5 out of 5, Raleigh also has more than 50,000 current job openings on Glassdoor's platform.

Top jobs there include software engineer, customer service representative and marketing manager.

Though cities like San Jose, Calif. and Boston, Mass., have thousands of more open roles, Glassdoor experts explain that for this particular ranking, "hiring opportunity" is calculated as the ratio of active job openings, compared to population.

Therefore, Glassdoor said in a statement, "a city like Boston may have more job openings, but it also has a much larger population, meaning there are more people competing for those open jobs."

Take a look below to see what cities round out Glassdoor's top 10 list for locations with the best hiring opportunities right now.

Kansas City, Missouri
Tim Clayton | Corbis | Getty Images

10. Kansas City, Mo.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 46,644

Hot jobs: Software engineer, financial adviser, cook

Click here to view open jobs

9. Indianapolis, Ind.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 45,331

Hot jobs: Truck driver, care coordinator, real estate agent

Click here to view open jobs

8. Hartford, Conn.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 28,842

Hot jobs: Speech language pathologist, physical therapist, data engineer

Click here to view open jobs

Downtown Austin, Texas.
John Coletti

7. Austin, Texas

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 52,777

Hot jobs: Social media coordinator, customer success specialist, UI developer

Click here to view open jobs

6. Baltimore, Md.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 68,967

Hot jobs: Systems administrator, billing specialist, veterinarian

Click here to view open jobs

5. Seattle, Wash

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 111,979

Hot jobs: Strategy manager, server, civil engineer

Click here to view open jobs

Twenty/20

4. Washington, D.C.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 179,071

Hot jobs: Project manager, Java developer, donor relations coordinator

Click here to view open jobs

3. Boston, Mass.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 143,505

Hot jobs: Administrative assistant, associate consultant, data analyst

Click here to view open jobs

2. San Jose, Calif.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 72,669

Hot jobs: Product manager, systems engineer, clinical nurse

Click here to view open jobs

1. Raleigh, N.C.

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 52,412

Hot jobs: Software engineer, customer service representative, marketing manager

Click here to view open jobs

