10 cities with the best hiring opportunities right now, according to a new ranking

As the job market continues to surge, with 225,000 jobs added to the economy in January, economists say now is the perfect time to take advantage of new opportunities.
But where is the best place to look?
Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the best cities to find a job in 2020. Raleigh, N.C., comes in the top spot. In addition to having a job satisfaction rating of 3.5 out of 5, Raleigh also has more than 50,000 current job openings on Glassdoor's platform.
Top jobs there include software engineer, customer service representative and marketing manager.
Though cities like San Jose, Calif. and Boston, Mass., have thousands of more open roles, Glassdoor experts explain that for this particular ranking, "hiring opportunity" is calculated as the ratio of active job openings, compared to population.
Therefore, Glassdoor said in a statement, "a city like Boston may have more job openings, but it also has a much larger population, meaning there are more people competing for those open jobs."
Take a look below to see what cities round out Glassdoor's top 10 list for locations with the best hiring opportunities right now.
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 46,644
Hot jobs: Software engineer, financial adviser, cook
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 45,331
Hot jobs: Truck driver, care coordinator, real estate agent
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 28,842
Hot jobs: Speech language pathologist, physical therapist, data engineer
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 52,777
Hot jobs: Social media coordinator, customer success specialist, UI developer
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 68,967
Hot jobs: Systems administrator, billing specialist, veterinarian
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 111,979
Hot jobs: Strategy manager, server, civil engineer
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 179,071
Hot jobs: Project manager, Java developer, donor relations coordinator
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 143,505
Hot jobs: Administrative assistant, associate consultant, data analyst
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 72,669
Hot jobs: Product manager, systems engineer, clinical nurse
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 52,412
Hot jobs: Software engineer, customer service representative, marketing manager
Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years
Don't miss: Workers looking for new jobs in 2020 may have the best luck in these 10 cities, according to a new ranking