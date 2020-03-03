The 3 most important skills workers need to learn in 2020, according to business leaders

The ongoing technology revolution has business leaders around the world racing to figure out how to retrain workers in order to keep pace with changes. A 2019 IBM report estimates 120 million workers worldwide will need to be retrained as a result of artificial intelligence and automation within the next three years.

That said, leaders continue to recognize that the skills that are most important for workers to succeed and get promoted don't have anything to do with new technology. Instead, they're most concerned with workers improving soft skills that will outlast the impacts of tech developments.

LinkedIn Learning's 2020 Workplace Learning Report found that leaders in learning and development, often shortened to L&D, identified three soft skills as the highest-priority skills that workers need to learn in 2020 in order to succeed and advance at work.

The 1,675 experts were provided a list of both hard and soft skills and asked, "What are the highest priority skills gaps you want to close in 2020?"

Niche technology skills such as mobile computing and cloud computing, as well as a general knowledge of engineering and coding, were lowest on their priority list. Fewer than 10% of L&D leaders said they were focused on helping their workers learn these skills in the coming year.

Here are the most critical skills L&D professionals said workers need to learn in 2020, according to LinkedIn Learning's survey.

1. Leadership and management

Percentage of L&D leaders focused on developing these skills: 57%

2. Creative problem solving and design thinking

Percentage of L&D leaders focused on developing these skills: 42%

3. Communication

Percentage of L&D leaders focused on developing these skills: 40%