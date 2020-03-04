John F. Kennedy's former D.C. townhome is on the market for $4.68 million — see inside

The former D.C. townhome of U.S. president John F. Kennedy has hit the market for $4.68 million.

The former Washington D.C. townhome of U.S. president John F. Kennedy has hit the market for just under $4.68 million.

Salon with fireplace TTR Sotheby's International Realty / Ryan Corey

According to listing agent Christie-Anne Weiss of TRR Sotheby's International Realty, the president wasn't the only member of the Kennedy family that lived here. His sister Eunice also lived here with him from 1949-1951, she said.

Gourmet kitchen TTR Sotheby's International Realty / Ryan Corey

"There's a great photo of JFK and Eunice in the kitchen with the refrigerator door open," Weiss tells CNBC.

This photograph, taken in the late 1940s, shows John F. Kennedy with his sister Eunice in front of the home's kitchen refrigerator. Bettmann

The Georgetown residence, which according to its listing is located on a "picturesque cobblestone street," has three bedrooms, two full baths and two partial baths.

The home's master bedroom features a fireplace. TTR Sotheby's International Realty / Ryan Corey

The home, which was originally constructed around 1800, recently underwent a complete renovation.

Library TTR Sotheby's International Realty / Ryan Corey

Outdoor space TTR Sotheby's International Realty / Ryan Corey

The home's biggest selling points, according to Weiss, are its expansive entertaining spaces, proximity to Georgetown's restaurants and iconic monuments and the residence even has its own parking garage.