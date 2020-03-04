John F. Kennedy's former D.C. townhome is on the market for $4.68 million — see inside

The former Washington D.C. townhome of U.S. president John F. Kennedy has hit the market for just under $4.68 million.
According to listing agent Christie-Anne Weiss of TRR Sotheby's International Realty, the president wasn't the only member of the Kennedy family that lived here. His sister Eunice also lived here with him from 1949-1951, she said.
"There's a great photo of JFK and Eunice in the kitchen with the refrigerator door open," Weiss tells CNBC.
The Georgetown residence, which according to its listing is located on a "picturesque cobblestone street," has three bedrooms, two full baths and two partial baths.
The home, which was originally constructed around 1800, recently underwent a complete renovation.
The home's biggest selling points, according to Weiss, are its expansive entertaining spaces, proximity to Georgetown's restaurants and iconic monuments and the residence even has its own parking garage.
Christopher DiLella is a producer for CNBC's special projects unit.
Like this story? Subscribe to "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on YouTube!
Don't miss: See inside New York City's most expensive hotel