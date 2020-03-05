The coronavirus is stopping the handshake … but the 'footshake' is taking its place

Tanzanian President John Magufuli (right) greets opposition politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad (left) by tapping their feet together in Zanzibar, Tanzania on March 03, 2020.

Italy is set to release new rules in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which includes advice telling people to avoid shaking hands or hugging.

The country is one of the worst hit from the flu-like virus outside of China, with a death toll of 107. The government is planning to close movie theaters and ban public events across the country in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Countries with more tactile greetings have also been forced to forego tradition for hygiene reasons. A Maori tribe in the New Zealand capital of Wellington has restricted its "hongi" greeting, where people press their noses together and touch foreheads, reported Radio New Zealand on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health & Prevention also advised its citizens, via an Instagram post, to avoid traditional nose-to-nose greetings.