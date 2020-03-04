Italy's coronavirus outbreak now looks worse than Iran's, as infections and deaths keep rising

Italy is now the worst-affected country from the coronavirus outside Asia, overtaking Iran in terms of the number of deaths and infections from the virus.

The death toll in Italy jumped to 79 on Tuesday, up from an official total of 52 on Monday. As of Wednesday morning, there are 2,502 cases of the virus in Italy, according to Italian media reports that are updated ahead of the daily official count, published by Italy's Civil Protection Agency every evening.

Italy's coronavirus numbers have now surpassed Iran's official infection count. The Islamic Republic has 2,336 cases of the virus and has recorded 77 deaths, although there is speculation over the accuracy of Iran's tally of the epidemic.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has centered on Italy's wealthy northern regions of Lombardy (with 1,520 cases), Veneto (307 cases) and Emilia-Romagna (420 cases). But it has spread throughout the country and now only one out of Italy's 20 regions, Valle D'Aosta, is yet to record a case.

Italy's health authorities said Tuesday they may set up a new quarantine area, a so-called "red zone," to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

"None of us can be sure about the future evolution of the disease. This is an important week to understand what will happen," Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection Agency, told a news conference Tuesday. A new quarantined area could be declared around the city of Bergamo, northeast of Milan, to try to stem a sharp rise in cases there.