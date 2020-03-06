This is what a $1.9 million 'family-friendly' supercar looks like

When you think of a nearly $2 million supercar, a "spacious and practical interior" probably isn't the first image that comes to mind.
Swedish sports car manufacturer Koenigsegg is looking to change that perception, or at least offer an alternative, with the Gemera: the company's first-ever high-performance vehicle with enough room to seat four people.
"Ultimate performance has belonged to the world of two-seaters ... until now," CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg said in a statement. Koenigsegg touts the new vehicle ideal for "family trips, in comfort, style and safety with never-before-experienced performance."
On Tuesday, Koenigsegg unveiled the 2021 Gemera, which will be produced in a limited run of just 300 cars that the BBC reports will cost roughly $1.9 million each.
Despite the four-seater's ability to fit "four large adults comfortably with space catering to their carry-on luggage," the Gemera is still a performance sports car, according to the company.
The Gemera features a two-liter, three-cylinder engine as well as three plug-in electric motors — yes, it's a hybrid — that can produce up to 1700 horsepower. The hybrid system allows the Gemera to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in just 1.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 248 mph.
The car has a range of 590 miles when in hybrid mode, the company adds.
In the past, some of the fastest four-seat cars on the market have included the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera (with a top speed of 211 mph) and the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso (208 mph), while Bentley released the four-seat Continental Supersports in 2017, which reached a top speed of 209 mph and accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, which was then billed as the world's fastest four-seat car.
In addition to offering seating for four people, the Gemera's interior also features two infotainment display screens, one in the center of the front dashboard and another in the back for the rear two passengers.
The car also has memory foam heated seats, an 11-speaker sound system and a total of eight cup holders — four of which are heated while the others are cooling.
