This is what a $1.9 million 'family-friendly' supercar looks like

When you think of a nearly $2 million supercar, a "spacious and practical interior" probably isn't the first image that comes to mind.

Swedish sports car manufacturer Koenigsegg is looking to change that perception, or at least offer an alternative, with the Gemera: the company's first-ever high-performance vehicle with enough room to seat four people.

"Ultimate performance has belonged to the world of two-seaters ... until now," CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg said in a statement. Koenigsegg touts the new vehicle ideal for "family trips, in comfort, style and safety with never-before-experienced performance."

On Tuesday, Koenigsegg unveiled the 2021 Gemera, which will be produced in a limited run of just 300 cars that the BBC reports will cost roughly $1.9 million each.