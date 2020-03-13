Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love donates $100,000 to arena staff affected by the NBA suspension

The NBA has suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic for at least 30 days. The announcement came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The suspension puts thousands of hourly arena workers — those in charge of scanning tickets and selling refreshments — out of work.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers plans to help those affected. On Thursday, the 31-year-old NBA star announced that he is committing $100,000 to support the staff of the Cavs arena affected by the suspension.

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming," Love wrote in a post on Instagram. He hopes his commitment will help alleviate stress and encourage others to support their communities.

"Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. ... It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat," wrote Love, who suffered from a panic attack during a game in 2017. "Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time."