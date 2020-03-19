Need a culture fix while self-isolating? You can tour these museums from your couch

The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is the world's second largest museum after the Louvre.

As a growing number of countries go into lockdown due to the coronavirus — and museums and galleries around the world are closed — there are some you can visit from the comfort of your own couch.

Even in countries which are not yet in lockdown, such as the U.K., businesses have been encouraged to close temporarily. Many are doing so because people just aren't leaving the house, leaving venues like cinemas, theaters and museums deserted.

Musicians and theaters have already started to stream performances online to make up for the fact that live performances have been cancelled or postponed.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s conservation charity, the National Trust, is planning to open all of its gardens and parks for free during the outbreak. It said in a tweet this was "so the nation can use open spaces to relax and refresh, while following the government's social distancing guidance."

But for those unable to venture to outside, there are many museums and art galleries that already offer virtual tours.