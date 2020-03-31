Retired Navy SEAL: Losing control of your emotions during a stressful situation like the COVID-19 pandemic can be 'dangerous'

The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on American life is unprecedented. It's natural to feel anxious — and maybe a bit panicked. But keeping your emotions in check is more important than ever right now, says retired Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf, who was a member of the most elite counterterrorism unit in the military, SEAL Team Six.

"One thing that I have some experience in is surviving and thriving in high-risk situations that are high-stress, which is kind of what's going on right now," Stumpf told Joe Rogan on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

After his 17-year SEAL career, he's learned that, in stressful situations, "the most dangerous thing you can do is lose control of your emotions, or let your emotions take over your decision-making cycle."

To combat the instinct to make decisions based on your emotions, like pulling out of the stock market or panic-buying toilet paper, focus your time and energy on what you can actually control.

"You have to surrender the emotional and mental horsepower on the things that you can't control and only focus on the things that you can, which is specifically yourself," said Stumpf. "You can't control what happens to you but you can control how you receive what happens to you. Being scared, allowing that to affect the decision-making process for you, is what gets people in substantial trouble."