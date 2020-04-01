This man ran a marathon on his 23-foot balcony during COVID-19 lockdown—here are the mental tricks he used to finish

Running races from the Boston Marathon to the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So marathon enthusiast Elisha Nochomovitz ran the distance of a marathon on his 23-foot balcony — twice.

Nochomovitz, 32, who lives in Balma, a city in the south of France near Toulouse, had been gearing up to run the Barcelona Marathon on March 15, but when the race was postponed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had an idea.

On March 17, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a lockdown for the country, Nochomovitz ran his first virtual marathon on his balcony.

"I just thought that it was a crazy idea," Nochomovitz tells CNBC Make It. "When I said to my girlfriend, 'I want to run on my balcony,' she said, 'Do what you want to do, but just clean up the balcony.'"

Though the couple have a nice view of the Pyrenees Mountains in the South of France from their balcony, Nochomovitz says running thousands of laps "back and forth, back and forth" for 26.2 miles was a mental challenge, not just a physical one.

Before trying to run the balcony marathon, Nochomovitz says he struggled with self-doubt. He imagined that someone opened a window in his mind, saying, "Man, you don't be able to finish. Stop training." But closing the imaginary window gave him strength to go on, he says.

The mantra that he told himself to stay motivated throughout the race was, "Where there's a will, there's a way."

Nochomovitz works as the manager of a restaurant, and has been furloughed for the past 14 days. Planning his solo marathon was one way he could re-focus his attention on something positive, he says.

"I wanted to prove my mindset, that whatever the situation, I was able to finish," he says.

For motivation and mental strength, Nochomovitz also thought of those suffering through the pandemic. He saw the run as a tribute to "the real heroes of our planet," the medical professionals who give their lives to save people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I cannot help them in the hospital, but maybe I can prove to everyone that you can [exercise] at home," he says.