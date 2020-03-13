Boston Marathon delayed until September due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon has been postponed until September because of the coronavirus, according to an official statement from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA). Originally scheduled for April 20, the marathon will now take place September 14.

"On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area," said Tom Grilk, CEO of the BAA. "We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials."

The BAA postponed the race after consulting with Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and in consideration of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's decision to declare a state of emergency earlier this month because of the virus. The organization also coordinated with the eight cities and towns the marathon course runs through.