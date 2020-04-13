'Shark Tank': Why this baked cheese company walked away from a 6-figure deal with Mark Cuban

Many entrepreneurs with the chance to pitch on ABC's "Shark Tank" would do anything for a deal, especially one with Mark Cuban.

But on Friday's episode, Just the Cheese founder David Scharfman declined Cuban's offer to invest in his baked cheese company – and declined offers from Sharks Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner too.

Scharfman entered the Tank asking for a $500,000 investment in exchange for 5% of his cheese bar business.

"When you make a grilled cheese sandwich, the best part is the cheese that melts off into the pan and gets crunchy," Scharfman said during the episode. "Most people look at that and say, 'Man, I wish I could eat just the cheese.'

"Since we're a family of cheese-makers, we looked at it and think, 'How can we turn that into a snack bar?'"

Just the Cheese bars are made in Scharfman's family-owned cheese factory in Reeseville, Wisconsin, according to the company website. His dad Paul is a Wisconsin cheese-maker and helped him create the snack, which is Wisconsin milk and cheese baked until crunchy. Each bar has 75 calories and is sugar- and gluten-free, according to Scharfman.

And after trying the Aged Cheddar and Grilled Cheese flavors, the Sharks were impressed.