'Shark Tank': Daymond John threw Lori Greiner 'under the bus' to invest in this sneaker company

Investor Daymond John wasn't into sharing an investment with his fellow Sharks on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." Not even with Shark Lori Greiner, who has had some of the most successful investments on the show.

"Oh no... my buddy @TheSharkDaymond just threw me under the bus!" Greiner tweeted on April 3.

John replied, "I love you @LoriGreiner but this is a Chocolate Thunder-only offer." (Chocolate Thunder is John's nickname.)

The offer at the center of the exchange was for Muvez, a convertible sneaker-to-slipper footwear company. Ryan Cruz, his brother Eric Cruz and their best friend Kevin Zamora founded the company and asked the Sharks for a $200,000 investment in return for a 15% stake.

"When guests enter my home and leave their shoes on, it drives me crazy," Eric said during the episode. Ryan and Zamora said they'd prefer to go in and out of the house without having to change from slippers to sneakers, so they created Muvez.

The Muvez looks like a lace-less, slip on sneaker with a thin sneaker sole. And it comes with a separate, removable shell that can be clipped onto the sneaker sole to create a slipper when going indoors.

A pair of Muvez sneakers sell for $99.95, and a pack of two pairs sell for $184.95, according to its website.