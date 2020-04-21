Look inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new $5 million Los Angeles home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bought a $5.1 million modern contemporary house in West Hollywood, California – just a short distance from the couple's current Beverly Hills home, which they purchased for $14.1 million in 2016.

The couple's real estate portfolio also includes two penthouses in New York City, both located in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita. They bought one in May 2018 for slightly over $9 million and the second in April for $8 million.

Teigen and Legend's newest 3,500 square foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing.

Take a look inside.