Look inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new $5 million Los Angeles home

Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new $5 million West Hollywood home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bought a $5.1 million modern contemporary house in West Hollywood, California – just a short distance from the couple's current Beverly Hills home, which they purchased for $14.1 million in 2016. 

The couple's real estate portfolio also includes two penthouses in New York City, both located in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita. They bought one in May 2018 for slightly over $9 million and the second in April for $8 million

Teigen and Legend's newest 3,500 square foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing

Take a look inside.

Benjamin Illulian

The two-story home has an open-concept floor plan.

Benjamin Illulian

The kitchen is updated with high-end appliances and a 20-foot island.

Benjamin Illulian
Benjamin Illulian

On the second floor, the master suite has a private balcony. 

Benjamin Illulian

The backyard has a pool and spa. 

Benjamin Illulian

Benjamin Illulian of Illulian Realty was the listing agent for the property.

