These 10 U.S. cities have the highest percentage of people receiving stimulus checks

On March 27, President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help individual workers and small businesses cope with the economic downturn of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the bill, individuals will receive a one-time check of $1,200 if they earn an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, and they will receive a one-time reduced check if they earn up to $99,000. Married couples will receive a check of $2,400 if they earn an adjusted gross income of $150,000, and a reduced check if they earn up to $198,000. Additionally, individuals and couples with children under 17 will receive $500 per child on top of their one-time stimulus check.

To see who will benefit the most from this financial assistance, personal finance company SmartAsset looked at Census Bureau data for residents in the 200 largest U.S. cities. To project the percentage of households that will receive a full check, SmartAsset analyzed Census data on the number of individuals making less than $75,000 and the number of families making less than $150,000. To project the percentage of households receiving at least a partial check, SmartAsset looked at Census data on individuals making less than $100,000 and families making less than $200,000.

Keeping the stimulus check guidelines in mind, it found that, proportionally, residents in the Midwest and South will benefit the most from this financial relief fund. Meanwhile, residents on the coasts of the country, like in the San Francisco Bay area and the Washington, D.C. metro area, are least likely to benefit due to higher household incomes.

Take a look below to see the 10 U.S. cities with the highest percentage of people receiving stimulus checks, according to SmartAsset data.