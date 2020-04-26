Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

These 10 U.S. cities have the highest percentage of people receiving stimulus checks

Twenty/20

On March 27, President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help individual workers and small businesses cope with the economic downturn of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Under the bill, individuals will receive a one-time check of $1,200 if they earn an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, and they will receive a one-time reduced check if they earn up to $99,000. Married couples will receive a check of $2,400 if they earn an adjusted gross income of $150,000, and a reduced check if they earn up to $198,000. Additionally, individuals and couples with children under 17 will receive $500 per child on top of their one-time stimulus check. 

To see who will benefit the most from this financial assistance, personal finance company SmartAsset looked at Census Bureau data for residents in the 200 largest U.S. cities. To project the percentage of households that will receive a full check, SmartAsset analyzed Census data on the number of individuals making less than $75,000 and the number of families making less than $150,000. To project the percentage of households receiving at least a partial check, SmartAsset looked at Census data on individuals making less than $100,000 and families making less than $200,000. 

Keeping the stimulus check guidelines in mind, it found that, proportionally, residents in the Midwest and South will benefit the most from this financial relief fund. Meanwhile, residents on the coasts of the country, like in the San Francisco Bay area and the Washington, D.C. metro area, are least likely to benefit due to higher household incomes. 

Take a look below to see the 10 U.S. cities with the highest percentage of people receiving stimulus checks, according to SmartAsset data.

Texas State troopers patrol I-10 across the border from Louisiana on March 30, 2020 in Orange, Texas.
Mark Felix | AFP | Getty Images

10. Killeen, Texas

Median household income: $57,311

Median individual income: $38,556

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 92.74%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefit: 96.53%

9. Kansas City, Kansas

Median household income: $55,122

Median individual income: $28,412

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 92.45%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefit: 96.69%

8. Detroit, Michigan

Median household income: $36,842

Median individual income: $23,133

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 93.8%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 96.86%

Man sitting on bench in Detroit, Michigan.
Twenty20

7. Mesquite, Texas

Median household income: $61,966

Median individual income: $35,496

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 90.82%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 97.13%

6. Springfield, Missouri

Median household income: $47,748

Median individual income: $23,039

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 93.22%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 97.18%

5. Dayton, Ohio

Median household income: $46,729

Median individual income: $21,835

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 92.76%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 97.35%

Jeff Friedman | Getty Images

4. Toledo, Ohio

Median household income: $45,419

Median individual income: $24,485

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 94.6%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 97.6%

3. Brownsville, Texas

Median household income: $40,498

Median individual income: $20,045

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 95.22%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 97.68%

2. Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Median household income: $48,475

Median individual income: $24,397

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 94.05%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 97.88%

1. Hialeah, Florida

Median household income: $41,867

Median individual income: $18,089

Estimated percent of households that will receive the full benefit: 95.05%

Estimated percent of households that will receive partial benefits: 98.11%

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

Don't miss: If you didn't get a stimulus check yet, don't panic—here's how to see when it's coming

VIDEO5:4905:49
How hand sanitizer sales spike during pandemics
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact