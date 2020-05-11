Look inside socially distanced Shanghai Disneyland, reopened with masks, temperature checks and spaced out lines

Shanghai Disneyland reopened Monday for the first time since January, when the park closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Only a limited number of guests were permitted in the park, about 30% of its daily capacity, or 24,000 visitors a day, CNBC's Eunice Yoon reported Monday.
Take a look at the Disneyland Shanghai reopening:
Under the new park guidelines, tickets must be purchased online, to prevent people from gathering at ticketing booths.
At the entrance to the park, all visitors have to undergo temperature screenings, and present a green "Health QR Code," a color-coded system that being used in China to indicate that citizens in China are healthy and following quarantine measures, according to a press release.
All visitors must wear masks inside the park, except when eating. Disney fans still found ways to sport their pride even while wearing a mask.
Lines for rides are marked so that guests maintain at least three feet of distance from others. (In China, guidelines state that people should be one meter or three feet apart, whereas the Centers for Disease Control says people should be six feet apart.)
On certain rides, some rows of seats are closed to allow for more separation between riders. The rides will also be disinfected and sanitized frequently, according to a press release.
Here, people enjoy the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train wearing masks.
While guests typically take selfies with Disney characters in the park, "close interactions" with performers are prohibited in the reopening phase.
Play areas for children are closed and other interactive shows are also canceled for the time being.
Other beloved attractions, parades and "nighttime spectaculars" aren't currently doable due to social-distancing measures.
However, characters will still make appearances throughout the park.
In the United States, Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida have remained closed since March.
Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years
Don't miss: