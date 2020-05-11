Look inside socially distanced Shanghai Disneyland, reopened with masks, temperature checks and spaced out lines

Shanghai Disneyland reopened Monday for the first time since January, when the park closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Only a limited number of guests were permitted in the park, about 30% of its daily capacity, or 24,000 visitors a day, CNBC's Eunice Yoon reported Monday.

Take a look at the Disneyland Shanghai reopening:

Under the new park guidelines, tickets must be purchased online, to prevent people from gathering at ticketing booths.