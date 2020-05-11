Skip Navigation
Look inside socially distanced Shanghai Disneyland, reopened with masks, temperature checks and spaced out lines

Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11.
Hu Chengwei

Shanghai Disneyland reopened Monday for the first time since January, when the park closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Only a limited number of guests were permitted in the park, about 30% of its daily capacity, or 24,000 visitors a day, CNBC's Eunice Yoon reported Monday. 

Take a look at the Disneyland Shanghai reopening: 

Under the new park guidelines, tickets must be purchased online, to prevent people from gathering at ticketing booths.

People wearing face masks maintaining social distancing as they enter the Disneyland amusement park in Shanghai on May 11, 2020.
HECTOR RETAMAL

At the entrance to the park, all visitors have to undergo temperature screenings, and present a green "Health QR Code," a color-coded system that being used in China to indicate that citizens in China are healthy and following quarantine measures, according to a press release.

Visitors have their credentials checked as they enter Shanghai Disneyland.
Hu Chengwei

All visitors must wear masks inside the park, except when eating. Disney fans still found ways to sport their pride even while wearing a mask.

Disney fans wearing themed face masks at Shanghai Disneyland.
HECTOR RETAMAL

Lines for rides are marked so that guests maintain at least three feet of distance from others. (In China, guidelines state that people should be one meter or three feet apart, whereas the Centers for Disease Control says people should be six feet apart.)

Guests must maintain three feet of distance while in lines.
Hu Chengwei

On certain rides, some rows of seats are closed to allow for more separation between riders. The rides will also be disinfected and sanitized frequently, according to a press release.

Hu Chengwei

Here, people enjoy the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train wearing masks.

Riders wearing face masks on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.
Tang Yanjun | China News Service | Getty Images

While guests typically take selfies with Disney characters in the park, "close interactions" with performers are prohibited in the reopening phase.

Visitors wearing face look at a performer dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow at Shanghai Disney Resort.
China News Service

Play areas for children are closed and other interactive shows are also canceled for the time being.  

All visitors must wear face masks while at Shanghai Disneyland.
HECTOR RETAMAL

Other beloved attractions, parades and "nighttime spectaculars" aren't currently doable due to social-distancing measures.

SHANGHAI, CHINA -
Hu Chengwei

However, characters will still make appearances throughout the park.

Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China.
Hu Chengwei

In the United States, Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida have remained closed since March.

A guest poses for a selfie with a statue of Walt Disney at Shanghai Disneyland.
China News Service

