Walt Disney's former Palm Springs 'technicolor dream house' on sale for $1 million – take a look inside

A former home of Walt Disney is on the market for $1.1 million.
The mid-century modern ranch is known as Disney's "technicolor dream house" because of the "vibrant" decor throughout, according to listing agent Micheal Erives.
Located in Palm Springs, California, the property was built for Disney and his wife, Lillian, in 1962, according to the listing. It remained family-owned until 2015 when it was sold for $1 million, property records show.
The single story home is 2,443 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Throughout, there are Disney-themed decorations and pops of color.
Take a look inside.
The foyer, with its mirrored ceiling, leads to the home's indoor-outdoor living space, dining room and kitchen, all of which have colorful decor.
All four of the home's bedrooms have their own en-suite bathroom.
In the backyard, there is a swimming pool, spa and mountain views.
According to Mansion Global, the home's current owner, Brandon Riker (who told the publication he bought the property for $865,000 in 2017), also installed solar panels at the home.
Erives and Darcey Deetz of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners hold the listing.
In 2014, two of Disney's former homes hit the market as well: his property in Los Feliz, California was listed for sale at $3.65 million, and former Los Angeles, California home, listed for $74 million.
