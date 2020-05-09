Walt Disney's former Palm Springs 'technicolor dream house' on sale for $1 million – take a look inside

A former home of Walt Disney is on the market for $1.1 million.

The mid-century modern ranch is known as Disney's "technicolor dream house" because of the "vibrant" decor throughout, according to listing agent Micheal Erives.

Located in Palm Springs, California, the property was built for Disney and his wife, Lillian, in 1962, according to the listing. It remained family-owned until 2015 when it was sold for $1 million, property records show.

The single story home is 2,443 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Throughout, there are Disney-themed decorations and pops of color.

Take a look inside.