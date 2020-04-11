Disney World is closed but you can do a virtual trip with ride experiences, park parades and recipes online — take a look

Across the globe, Disney's theme parks have closed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic – but you can still experience Disneyland and Disney World amenities virtually. On the Disney Magic Moments website, users can virtually experience popular rides, see the parks, try park recipes and even download Pixar themed video call backgrounds. Take a look. If you're missing the Disney experience, you can take virtual ride through the popular "It's a Small World."

From Disneyland Paris to Hong Kong, different shots of the ride through "It's a Small World" are included on the virtual experience. And to make the experience feel more real, Disney reminds users to "keep your hands, arms, feet and legs inside the boat," in typical fashion. "And off you go to the far corners of the world visiting every continent while being sung to by the children of the world." Along with a virtual ride, Disney has also posted a viewing of its "Magic Happens" parade, filmed at the Disneyland Park in California.