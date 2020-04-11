Disney World is closed but you can do a virtual trip with ride experiences, park parades and recipes online — take a look

Across the globe, Disney's theme parks have closed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic – but you can still experience Disneyland and Disney World amenities virtually.
On the Disney Magic Moments website, users can virtually experience popular rides, see the parks, try park recipes and even download Pixar themed video call backgrounds.
Take a look.
If you're missing the Disney experience, you can take virtual ride through the popular "It's a Small World."
From Disneyland Paris to Hong Kong, different shots of the ride through "It's a Small World" are included on the virtual experience.
And to make the experience feel more real, Disney reminds users to "keep your hands, arms, feet and legs inside the boat," in typical fashion. "And off you go to the far corners of the world visiting every continent while being sung to by the children of the world."
Along with a virtual ride, Disney has also posted a viewing of its "Magic Happens" parade, filmed at the Disneyland Park in California.
The parade includes nine floats, according to the Disney Magic Moments site, including characters from "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "Frozen 2" and "Moana."
Disney also posted videos of the Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida, and other shots of the Walt Disney World Resort.
To top it all off, Disney has shared park recipes for popular treats, including its famous Dole Whip and Churro Bites.
And as working from home has become the new normal, Disney created various Pixar backgrounds that can be downloaded for video calls too.
If you're looking for other virtual rides, like the famous Space Mountain roller coaster, tons of visitors have posted their own videos of the rides on YouTube too. Of course, not all the home-video shooting is great so beware of the DIY versions if you're prone to motion sickness.
Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years
Don't miss: